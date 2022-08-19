1,637 Shares in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 96.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 20.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Trading Up 2.5 %

Murphy USA stock opened at $299.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.24 and a 52 week high of $301.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.47.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $2.88. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at $132,326,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,155.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,326,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

