High Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,103,000 after buying an additional 320,360 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 22,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM opened at $121.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

