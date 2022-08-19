JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 99.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 422,460 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,103,000 after buying an additional 320,360 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 22,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.8 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $121.64 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.79. The stock has a market cap of $356.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

