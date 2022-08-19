2,259 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Global Payments by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Global Payments Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $134.24 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.52 and a 52-week high of $175.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.