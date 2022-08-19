First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,428,000 after purchasing an additional 188,732 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 238.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,113,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,799 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $211,799,000 after acquiring an additional 75,265 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,120,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,319,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,822,000 after acquiring an additional 18,417 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $167.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.15 and a 1 year high of $167.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.74 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNG. Barclays increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

