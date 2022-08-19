SSI Investment Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SSI Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $121.64 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $356.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.