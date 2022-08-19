ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 9,990 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,990 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of VeriSign worth $44,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,102,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,179 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,289,000 after acquiring an additional 308,504 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 8.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $599,472,000 after acquiring an additional 208,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,029,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,728,000 after acquiring an additional 164,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $206.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.55. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $2,541,908.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 687,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,437,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,908.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,437,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,848 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

