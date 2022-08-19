ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,881 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $31,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.5 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $208.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.59 and a 200-day moving average of $194.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $180.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

