ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 944,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,227 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.69% of United Bankshares worth $32,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

UBSI opened at $40.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.11. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 33.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBSI. Raymond James cut their target price on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

