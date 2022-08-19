ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 14,352 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 915,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,352 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pinduoduo worth $36,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at $266,519,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 1,866.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,799,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,840 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 181.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,418,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,548 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,661,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,187,000 after purchasing an additional 742,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,064,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,670,000 after buying an additional 717,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

PDD stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.78. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $109.79.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. 86 Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

