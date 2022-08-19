ProShare Advisors LLC Has $37.31 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,429 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $37,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 217,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $67,167,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 941.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $75.75 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $137.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

