Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Black Hills worth $38,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,561,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,160,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,408,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,820,000 after purchasing an additional 999,129 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Black Hills by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,092,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,105,000 after purchasing an additional 44,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Hills by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,535,000 after purchasing an additional 45,078 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BKH opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $80.95.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 57.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

