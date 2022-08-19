Trek Financial LLC Trims Stake in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Trek Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Franklin Universal Trust worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FT. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 14.6% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 121,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 304,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,816 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 35.0% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Franklin Universal Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FT opened at $7.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $8.79.

Franklin Universal Trust Announces Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

