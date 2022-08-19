ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 36,768 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,768 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.83% of Southwest Gas worth $39,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 363.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,008,000 after buying an additional 1,477,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,263,000 after buying an additional 71,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,404,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 4.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,489,000 after purchasing an additional 38,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 726,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,917,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $322,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,473.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $322,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $852,473.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $62,599.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,655.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,578 shares of company stock valued at $794,112 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

SWX opened at $79.47 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.14 and a 200-day moving average of $81.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on SWX shares. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Southwest Gas from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Argus raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

