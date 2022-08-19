Trek Financial LLC Sells 1,448 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Trek Financial LLC cut its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $47.50 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.13.

