Trek Financial LLC Buys Shares of 10,143 Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 56,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 473,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $21.59.

