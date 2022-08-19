Trek Financial LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 980 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Salesforce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, MCIA Inc raised its position in Salesforce by 0.5% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.35.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.28, for a total transaction of $366,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,333,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.28, for a total value of $366,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,333,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,612,605 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $187.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.99 billion, a PE ratio of 182.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.17.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

