Trek Financial LLC Buys Shares of 6,688 Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 2.2% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in Mplx by 0.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 44,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 6.4% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Mplx by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPLX opened at $32.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.55. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.95.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 30.73%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 90.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

