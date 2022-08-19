Trek Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,735 Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3,118.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 94.2% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $901,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,158,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $901,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at $13,158,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $104.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $83.96 and a 12 month high of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 37.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LAMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

