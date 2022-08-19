Trek Financial LLC Invests $228,000 in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $41.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average of $36.93.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

