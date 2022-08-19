Trek Financial LLC Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Trek Financial LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
SKYY stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.41. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $119.99.
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend
