Trek Financial LLC Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Trek Financial LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SKYY stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.41. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $119.99.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.