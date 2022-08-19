Trek Financial LLC Has $243,000 Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Trek Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $24.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HA shares. Melius started coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

