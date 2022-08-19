4,085 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Acquired by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 44,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $65.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $282.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.63.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Cowen boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.35.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

