TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 126,162 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $66,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,725.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $107.95 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.58 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.00.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

