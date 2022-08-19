TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,378,822 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 75,371 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Imperial Oil worth $66,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 494.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

Shares of IMO opened at $47.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.2645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.16%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

