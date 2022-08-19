TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,069,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Mondelez International worth $67,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $65.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

