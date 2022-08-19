TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,547 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,060 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Target worth $68,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT opened at $173.05 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.13 and a 200-day moving average of $189.94.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

