TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,139 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Assurant worth $68,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIZ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Assurant Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $171.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.23. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.18 and a 1-year high of $194.12.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.