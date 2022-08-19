TD Asset Management Inc. Has $68.71 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,875 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of American Water Works worth $68,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in American Water Works by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,914,000 after buying an additional 11,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Water Works Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.57.

Shares of AWK opened at $158.75 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.45 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.08 and a 200-day moving average of $153.14.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

