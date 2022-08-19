Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.79 and its 200-day moving average is $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 89.89, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.56 and a 52 week high of $99.43.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Welltower’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 274.16%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

