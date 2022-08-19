Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,919 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zynga alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Saturday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.89.

Zynga Price Performance

Zynga Profile

ZNGA stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

(Get Rating)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.