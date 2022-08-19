Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,983 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUBD. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 91.5% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NUBD opened at $23.09 on Friday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.54.

