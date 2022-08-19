Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 15,543 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $47.08 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average of $46.72.

