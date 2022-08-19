Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Robert W. Baird

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.67% from the stock’s previous close.

KSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. OTR Global lowered Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.57.

Shares of KSS opened at $31.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.44. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.09). Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 16,829 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 539,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,645,000 after purchasing an additional 362,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

