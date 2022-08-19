Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) PT Raised to $185.00 at Bank of America

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $155.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $179.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 204.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 25,674 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

