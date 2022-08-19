ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) PT Raised to $53.00 at Robert W. Baird

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of ABM opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average is $45.07. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $54.00.

Insider Activity

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg purchased 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.16 per share, with a total value of $247,882.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,959.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.