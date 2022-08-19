Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFAX opened at $22.26 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.42.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.