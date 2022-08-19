iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 128.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,544 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 44,661 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 156,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $40.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $53.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.78.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

