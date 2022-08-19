Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 239 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,881 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Up 5.9 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $67.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.47%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.41.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

