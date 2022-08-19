Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 33,867 Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) by 124.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,867 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLQL. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FLQL opened at $42.99 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average of $42.02.

