Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,709 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842,206 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,793,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000,000 after buying an additional 773,641 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $42.96 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average of $44.86.

