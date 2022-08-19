Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,541,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,540,000 after acquiring an additional 281,075 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 96,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,299 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 247,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 38,651 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PREF stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12 month low of $98.13 and a 12 month high of $101.54.

