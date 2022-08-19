Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New $2.68 Million Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.33% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,552,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $121.20 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $99.59 and a 12-month high of $131.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.07.

