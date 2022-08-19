Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 45,643 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,938 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,643 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $34,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

NYSE:F opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.