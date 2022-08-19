Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 804.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,448 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.08% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $482,000. Fluent Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 133,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 16,358 shares in the last quarter. Signify Wealth grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Signify Wealth now owns 1,308,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,767,000 after acquiring an additional 42,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

ANGL opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average of $28.97. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

