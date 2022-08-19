Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $77,000 in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at $497,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.2% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 138,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TWO opened at $5.09 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 113.33%.

TWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.65.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

