First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $47.48 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.93.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

