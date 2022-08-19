Keebeck Alpha LP Takes $68,000 Position in Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naspers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skillsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $457,500,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Skillsoft by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,584,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,495,000 after buying an additional 843,185 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Skillsoft by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 670,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 360,056 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Skillsoft by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Skillsoft by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 28,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Skillsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Skillsoft

In related news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skillsoft Trading Down 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Skillsoft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Skillsoft from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Skillsoft from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIL opened at $4.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. Skillsoft Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $170.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skillsoft Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skillsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.