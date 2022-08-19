Keebeck Alpha LP Takes $103,000 Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at about $27,657,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,096,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,511 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $25,334,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth $22,953,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Coty by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,322,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Coty in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

Coty Stock Performance

Coty Company Profile

Coty stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.12.

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading

