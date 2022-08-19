Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New $109,000 Investment in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 932,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 410,880 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at $3,817,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 1,991.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 173,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 165,015 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at $1,285,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $7.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.95. Daseke, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

